A picture of John taken at Children's Hospital Vancouver last week. Photo courtesy, Alicia Sewid.

RCMP investigating after young boy run over by SUV in Campbell River grocery store parking lot

The seven-year-old Campbell River resident has multiple injuries including a broken pelvis and was admitted to Children’s Hospital in Vancouver

A seven-year-old boy was severely injured after he was run over by an SUV in the parking lot of the Canadian Superstore in Campbell River last week.

Alicia Sewid said that she was loading groceries into her car on Oct. 21 when a white SUV, driven by an elderly man drove by and hit her son John who was standing next to her.

An ambulance arrived and they were airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver. John’s pelvis was broken and a test tube was inserted to relieve the pressure on his lungs, Sewid said.

On Sunday, Sewid witnessed a “miracle” when the doctors removed the test tube and John was able to get up. Although they were allowed to go home, the doctors told Sewid that John will require at least six to eight weeks to recover.

Sewid was also told that it would take up to a year for John to walk again.

John is still “shaken up” and “sore” from everything that happened last week but his friends from school have been sending him cards and letters which been very comforting for him, his mother said. She has been reading him each and every card and letter sent from well-wishers.

Many community members and strangers reached out to Sewid and her son after they heard about his accident on social media and a prayer chain organized by Sewid’s cousin went viral.

Another cousin, Barbie Johnston started a gofundme page for John and has raised almost $4,200 for his medical expenses.

Sewid, who is pregnant with twins, is still in shock from last week’s ordeal and is waiting to hear back from the RCMP. She had taken a picture of the licence plate of the car and has given it to the RCMP. Sewid said she is yet to hear from the police.

When contacted, the RCMP told the Mirror that the investigation is still ongoing and that they have the driver’s information and have spoken to him.

“At this point in time, based on the information we have, the RCMP is not considering charges against the man,” said Campbell River RCMP spokesperson, Const. Maury Tyre.

READ ALSO: Special Victims Unit named as Campbell River Mounties of the Month

car accident

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Cowichan council members face financial ding for bad behaviour
Next story
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Just Posted

A picture of John taken at Children's Hospital Vancouver last week. Photo courtesy, Alicia Sewid.
RCMP investigating after young boy run over by SUV in Campbell River grocery store parking lot

The seven-year-old Campbell River resident has multiple injuries including a broken pelvis and was admitted to Children’s Hospital in Vancouver

In a statement, BC RCMP’s media relations officer Cpl.Chris Manseau said that even an amount as small as grain of sand could be fatal. (File photo)
Sayward RCMP alerts residents after highly toxic opioid carfentanil found in community

The opioid’s toxicity levels is 100 times more than that of fentanyl

Kuterra’s smolts will come from Cermaq hatcheries. (Whole Oceans image)
Cermaq to supply salmon smolts to land-based farm Kuterra

Emergent Holdings, which operates Kuterra, and Cermaq signed a four-year agreement

Joshua Ogden and his family pose for a photograph outside their new place at Walters Island. (Submitted photo).
B.C. teacher who went through a buyer’s nightmare in Kyuquot finds home after the Mirror reported it

Joshua Ogden is urging Vancouver Island MLAs and MPs to look into housing situations in remote areas

Candice Woloshyn prepares her flower beds for the next season at her ‘Dirty Girl Flowers’ farm in Merville. Despite the pandemic, Woloshyn was able to sustain her homegrown business as community members opted for regular deliveries of fresh cut flowers. Photo by Binny Paul/ Campbell River Mirror.
Vancouver Island flower farmers were blooming as the pandemic wilted everything else

Floriculturists saw increased subscriptions as fresh flowers became a ‘sight for sore eyes’ during isolation

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July. (Langley Advance Times files)
Child’s body cold, no pulse: Off-duty cop testifies in Langley mother’s murder trial

The seven-year-old girl’s mother faces a first-degree murder charge

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring said financial penalties for council members found to be engaging in bad behaviour is a good deterrent. (File photo)
North Cowichan council members face financial ding for bad behaviour

Penalties part of new code of conduct

People march during a climate strike in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Judge rejects 15 youths’ climate change lawsuit against Canadian government

Justice Michael Manson has granted the government’s motion to strike the plaintiffs’ claim

A video message from Mrime Minister Justin Trudeau was streamed to attendees at the State of the Island Economic Summit on Tuesday morning. (Vancouver Island Economic Alliance image)
Prime minister greets Vancouver Island economic summit attendees

Vancouver Island Economic Alliance conference being held virtually this week

A woman walks through check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Strong support for pre-flight COVID testing ahead of upcoming WestJet trial: YVR

Airport is partnering with UBC, which is helping choose the method of pre-flight testing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau says pandemic ‘really sucks,’ and that Christmas gatherings are up in the air

The prime minister encouraged residents to continue to follow the advice of local health authorities

Most Read