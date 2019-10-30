Nootka Sound RCMP request public help to find stolen classic motorcycle

Nootka Sound RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating this classic motorcycle. The 1971 Honda ‘Rancho’ 90cc engine was stolen from an apartment complex in Gold River. Image provided

Nootka Sound RCMP are requesting the public’s help in finding a stolen classic motorcycle.

The 1971 Honda “Rancho” 90cc engine was stolen from a storage unit at an apartment complex in Gold River. The theft is this week’s Campbell River Crime Stoppers’ “Crime of the Week”.

According to Crime Stoppers, the bike was originally black and orange, but could have been painted over. Its vehicle ID number (VIN) is CT90427459.

Anyone with information regarding the motorcycle is encouraged to contact the Nootka Sound RCMP at 250-283-2227 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RELATED:

Police on lookout for stolen backhoe

RCMP on lookout for vehicle connected to recent thefts

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter