Nootka Sound RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating this classic motorcycle. The 1971 Honda ‘Rancho’ 90cc engine was stolen from an apartment complex in Gold River. Image provided

Nootka Sound RCMP request public help to find stolen classic motorcycle

Bike was stolen from a Gold River apartment complex

Nootka Sound RCMP are requesting the public’s help in finding a stolen classic motorcycle.

The 1971 Honda “Rancho” 90cc engine was stolen from a storage unit at an apartment complex in Gold River. The theft is this week’s Campbell River Crime Stoppers’ “Crime of the Week”.

According to Crime Stoppers, the bike was originally black and orange, but could have been painted over. Its vehicle ID number (VIN) is CT90427459.

Anyone with information regarding the motorcycle is encouraged to contact the Nootka Sound RCMP at 250-283-2227 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RELATED:

Police on lookout for stolen backhoe

RCMP on lookout for vehicle connected to recent thefts

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. set to change law to stick with daylight saving time
Next story
TV and film crew training returns to NIC

Just Posted

Missing mushroom picker found deceased

A mushroom picker reported missing in the Campbell River area on Oct.… Continue reading

Nootka Sound RCMP request public help to find stolen classic motorcycle

Bike was stolen from a Gold River apartment complex

Campbell River Mirror readers crown community favourites

Results from the 5th Annual Readers’ Choice Awards are in

TV and film crew training returns to NIC

Vancouver Island becoming a hotspot for TV and film projects

Campbell River fish lab receives international recognition

‘Anybody in the world can send us samples now and the results are defensible in court’

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman’s racist rant at B.C. drugstore staff goes viral

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

Island Corridor Foundation ‘cautiously optimistic’ about rail line reactivation

The province is currently completing its rail assessment

Nanaimo RCMP ask for help identifying repeat underwear thief

Police released surveillance photo this week from alleged shoplifting incident last month

B.C. government adds to latest greenhouse gas emission targets

George Heyman wants sector-specific targets, reporting

B.C. set to change law to stick with daylight saving time

No change for Sunday’s ‘fall back’ or next ‘spring forward’

Nanaimo crash survivor featured on MADD impaired driving prevention campaign

The decals will be featured on the back of Westcan Bulk Transport truck trailers

It’s still OK to put gravel on your driveway, rural B.C. farmers told

Lana Popham says women’s addiction facility still has to move

PHOTOS: Vancouver Olympics torch relay started 10 years ago today

Starting on Oct. 30, 2009, the Olympic flame traversed Canada for 106 days straight

$20M Lotto Max ticket sold in northwestern B.C.

Specific retail location to be announced by BCLC once winner comes forward

Most Read