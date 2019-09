Heavy machine was stolen from construction site over the weekend: Crime Stoppers

Campbell River RCMP are asking the public for help in finding a backhoe that was stolen from a local construction site over the weekend. Photo by Campbell River Crime Stoppers

Campbell River RCMP are asking the public for help in finding a heavy machine that went missing from a construction site over the weekend.

According to Campbell River Crime Stoppers, the backhoe was stolen from a construction site at Jubilee Parkway and Willow Creek Road sometime between Sept. 20 and 22.

The backhoe is a Case model 530SL and its serial number is JJG0204657.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the local RCMP at 250-286-6221 or to remain annonymous, call 1-800-222-8477.