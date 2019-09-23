RCMP on lookout for vehicle connected to recent thefts

Campbell River RCMP are looking for a vehicle believed to be associated with recent thefts.
Since early September, there have been a number of thefts from vehicles around Campbell River and at remote trailhead parking lots in the Strathcona Park region.
RCMP are looking for a 2009 or earlier Chevrolet Trailblazer, which could possibly have stolen BC license plates: JA8 48R.
“If you ‘know something, say something’ that can help us perhaps put some of these thefts to rest,” said a post on the Campbell River Crime Stoppers website. “Anything can help, maybe you know the person(s) doing this or maybe you’ve seen this vehicle parked somewhere.”
If you have a tip, you can call local RCMP at 250-286-6221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.