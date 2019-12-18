No injuries in Campbell River structure fire

Campbell River Fire Department crews from Stations 1 and 2 attend a residential structure fire early Wednesday morning in the area of 7th ave.

Campbell River Fire Department crews from Stations 1 and 2 attend a residential structure fire early Wednesday morning in the area of 7th ave.

Fire damage was contained to exterior wall with light smoke damage throughout, Campbell River Fire reported on Twitter. No injuries reported. Cause of fire was not suspicious.

