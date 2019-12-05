Residents escape fire in Campbell River mobile home

CR Firefighters respond to mobile home fire this morning. No injuries reported. 4 people in the care of ESS. pic.twitter.com/iHTlyhb2T3 — Campbell River Fire (@RiverCityFire) December 5, 2019

Residents of a Quinsam Heights Mobile Home Park trailer were forced out of their home by a kitchen fire this morning.

Fire Chief Tom Doherty said that one occupant reported hearing a noise coming from the kitchen and opened a bedroom door to encounter heavy smoke. Fire crews from both halls were called out at 8:23 a.m. and were able to contain the fire.

“When we arrived the trailer had heavy smoke pouring out,” Chief Doherty said.

Firefighters were initially informed that there may be one person trapped inside but it was confirmed later that everybody had made it out.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to an adjacent trailer, although it did suffer some damage.

No one was injured in the fire and four people were placed in the care of Emergency Social Services. The trailer did not have a smoke alarm, Doherty said.