Vehicle fire closes South Island Hwy. for a few hours overnight

The South Island Highway was closed south of Campbell River for a few hours overnight as fire fighters battled a car blaze. The road has reopened. No one was injured in the fire. Photo courtesy of Toni Lepore

The South Island Highway was closed for a few hours overnight as fire fighters battled a vehicle fire in the south end of Campbell River.

Just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 31, fire dispatch received a call for a vehicle on fire in the southern-most edge of the Campbell River Fire Department’s response area.

“Upon arrival, our fire crews found a fully involved SUV and worked to extinguish the fire,” said Kelly Bellefleur, deputy fire chief operations. “The RCMP shut down the Island Highway for a period of time to allow the fire fighters to work safely on the roadway.”

Reda Ferguson was on her way home from festivities in Cumberland and Courtenay last night when she was stopped south of Stories Beach.

“I was right in front of the sign from the Edgewater Motel and the roads were blocked,” she said. “It was closed completely.”

Ferguson said that when she arrived at the road closure, a vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

She was the second northbound vehicle stopped on the road.

“We were right up close to it,” she said. “We could see the flames and could see them working.

“It was burst completely in flames.”

Campbell River Fire said no one was injured in the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.