NIC consults communities before drafting strategic plan

Plan20-25 to inform college’s goals and priorities over next five years

North Island College held community forums to hear community perspectives on educational opportunities and goals across the region. Photo provided

More than 115 community members from Mount Waddington, Alberni-Clayoquot, the Comox Valley and Campbell River Strathcona regions came together at four regional community forums this November.

The feedback from the forums will strengthen and support the development of North Island College’s (NIC) next Strategic Plan (Plan20-25), which will determine NIC’s priorities and goals in the next five years.

“We are extremely grateful to community members who invested their time to provide us with their perspectives on the educational opportunities, challenges and goals NIC needs to consider in its development of the Strategic Plan,” said NIC President John Bowman. “Each forum provided valuable discussions and feedback we will take into account when developing a draft of Plan20-25.”

The college will publish the first draft in January 2020 and will be seeking feedback in February and March. The plan will go to NIC’s Board of Governors for final review and approval this April.

The forums are just one part of the outreach involved in the plan’s development.

Discussion on the planning process and committee work started in January 2019 followed by publication of an environmental scan, an online employee discussion of NIC’s values and regional presentations to local governments, employees and community organizations across the region.

This past fall, the college launched its first region-wide Strategic Planning Survey, with more than 1,500 students, employees and community members participating.

All survey results, reports, public presentations and feedback are available at https://www.nic.bc.ca/about-us/the-nic-commitment/strategic-plan/. The page also includes a link to NIC’s current strategic plan, Plan 2020, which expires this March.

For more information on the strategic planning process, email christiana.wiens@nic.bc.ca.

RELATED:

VIDEO: NIC takes the Mirror on tour of new space

‘World-class’ dinner on offer at NIC’s The Bistro

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter