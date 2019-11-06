Renae Roles, student recruitment officer at North Island College, gives Campbell River Mirror journalist Marissa Tiel a tour of the school’s new space on Oct. 29, 2019. Video still by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

VIDEO: NIC takes the Mirror on tour of new space

College is wrapping up multi-million-dollar renovation

North Island College (NIC) is inviting prospective students, their families and community members to meet NIC faculty and staff at NIC’s Campbell River campus at an information night on Thursday, Nov. 7.

It’s an opportunity to find out more about programs and courses offered by NIC, tour the newly renovated spaces, as well as meet instructors and ask questions.

“It’s common to have a lot of questions about college – whether you’re joining us just out of high school or coming back to train for a new career,” said Renae Roles, NIC recruiter.

“Community Information Night is a great opportunity to come and get all your questions answered and also meet the faculty and staff face to face so you know who you’ll be learning from and who to go to for the supports you need when you’re here.”

Workshops will be available on NIC trades, university transfer, upgrading programs, as well as financial aid options.

Attendees will also be able to learn about scholarships and bursaries and the numerous student services and supports available to help students succeed.

An added bonus for those who attend Community Information Night – NIC will be waiving the application fee for students who apply that night. Visitors will also have the chance to win a $500 tuition credit.

The Campbell River campus recently underwent a $17.6 million expansion and renovation project, which added 105,000 sq. ft. of new and renovated space, such as trades shops, classrooms, cafeteria, library and student commons.

“There has never been a more exciting time to be an NIC student in Campbell River,” said Randall Heidt, NIC’s vice president of strategic initiatives. “We encourage prospective students to come to this event and check out the new spaces and programs.”

One of the biggest changes from the renovation has been the move of all NIC trades programs to the Dogwood Street campus from Vigar Road. “The new shops are incredible and we’re so happy to have all our students on one site,” said Heidt.

The Community Information Night is taking place in the Campbell River campus, at 1685 South Dogwood Street, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m on Nov. 7.

RELATED: Minister of Advanced Education checks in on NIC upgrades in Campbell River

RELATED: High school to reap benefits of college upgrade, too

Campbell River area weather: drizzly morning, cloudy afternoon and evening

