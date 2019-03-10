Firefighters planned to vent out buildings affected by a gas leak after a gas meter was sheared off in a single-vehicle crash on the Island Highway in central Campbell River on Sunday. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Gas leak closes Island Highway after vehicle crashes into store

Driver taken to hospital in single-vehicle incident, says fire captain

A vehicle hit a building in Campbell River on Sunday morning, causing a gas leak that led to the closure of the Island Highway in both directions, according to Campbell River Fire Rescue.

A driver was taken to hospital after colliding with Island Collateral at 870 Island Hwy., said Cpt. John Baker.

“When it impacted the building, it came in contact with the gas meter and sheared it off,” Baker said. “We’ve had gas escaping here since shortly before eight o’clock.”

Firefighters responded to the incident shortly before 8 a.m., and arrived on-scene with BC Ambulance workers and RCMP.

By about noon, gas workers from Fortis BC were emptying gas from a line ahead of repairs on the broken meter and shutting down gas to several affected buildings.

Firefighters planned to vent out several buildings after checking for residual gas in consultation with gas workers.

Baker added that BC Hydro had shut down power at three businesses – Mom’s Book Bin, Tyee Marine and Campbell River Collateral – on the west side of the road.

Traffic flaggers were turning vehicles away between Robert V. Ostler Park and 6th Avenue and the smell of natural gas hung in the air. Pedestrian access was also restricted.

Single-lane traffic had reportedly opened on the stretch of road by about 2 p.m.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
@davidgordonkoch

 

First responders at the scene of a gas leak following a motor vehicle incident on the Island Highway Sunday. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Most Read