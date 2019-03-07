The Salmon Point Restaurant and Pub lies smouldering while firefighters conduct clean-up operations following a March 1 blaze. An investigation has traced the fire to the upper dining area. Photo by Curtis Papove

Salmon Point pub fire traced to upper dining room, but cause remains unknown

Unclear whether landmark gathering place will be rebuilt

Investigators have traced a devastating fire at the Salmon Point Pub and Restaurant to its origin, but the cause remains unknown.

“Through the investigation we determined that it started in the upper dining room area,” said Bruce Green, chief of Oyster River Fire Rescue. “We ruled everything else out.”

Members of Oyster River Fire Rescue, the RCMP and an insurance company investigator looked at evidence including burn patterns, he said.

The question of what started the fire is now in the hands of the Campbell River RCMP or the insurance investigator, he said.

A police spokesperson didn’t immediately reply to a request for information on Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the fate of the landmark gathering place remains unclear.

Asked about whether the pub will be rebuilt, business owner Jim Flohr said, “I hope so.”

The building itself – which was completely gutted by flames on March 1 – belongs to the owners of Salmon Point Resort, he said.

Staff at the resort declined an interview request on Thursday.

VIDEO: Fire engulfs Salmon Point Restaurant and Pub south of Campbell River

The resort includes an RV park, a marina, cabins and other amenities.

The value of the loss remains unknown, said Flohr.

The larger property has an assessed value of more than $1,900,000, according to BC Assessments.

Heartbreaking scene

When the fire triggered an alarm in the early hours of March 1, Flohr attended the scene.

Watching the pub burn to the ground was devastating.

“Your heart was broken,” he said. “It was horrible.”

Flohr is a member of Oyster River Volunteer Fire Rescue, but he didn’t participate as a firefighter.

He’s been running the business since December 2012.

Even if Flohr had attended as a firefighter, he wouldn’t have been allowed to fight it due to the emotional attachment, said Green.

“Your mind is going somewhere and you’re not going to be concentrating… it would be risky,” Green said.

RELATED: Salmon Point patrons lament loss of gathering place destroyed by flames

Most of the firefighters at the scene were from Oyster River’s volunteer fire department, Flohr said, and he praised their service.

“Oyster River should feel very fortunate to have this fire department on their side,” he said.

Most of the pub’s former employees have new jobs lined up, he said.

Businesses in the Campbell River-Courtenay area have contacted him directly to hire the former staff, Flohr said.

“A lot of businesses have stepped up.”

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
