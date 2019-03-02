The Campbell River Fire Department held its annual award ceremony on Feb. 28, 2019 at the Tidemark Theatre. Current firefighters, retirees and others recognized at the event are pictured here. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River firefighters honoured at awards ceremony

Event recognized long-serving members and new recruits

At about 7:45 p.m. on Thursday night, a firefighter’s portable radio beeped loudly in the Tidemark Theatre as a signal came in from the dispatch centre.

Perhaps five or six firefighters who were sitting near an exit at the back of the hall immediately left to respond to an emergency.

There was a murmur in the crowd, and the firefighters’ annual awards ceremony continued without missing a beat.

It’s all part of the job, said Ian Baikie, who retired as fire chief last year.

“The job is all about doing the work when the work is in front of you,” he said during a reception in the lobby following the ceremony.

“Whether you’re an auxiliary member or career member, when the pager goes off, you go.”

Baikie and four other retirees – Roger Barriault, Mike Modras, Paula Ripley and Ed Stawski – were honoured at the ceremony, receiving a standing ovation from crowd. Baikie was also recognized for his service as local assistant to the fire commissioner.

Dignitaries included MP Rachel Blaney, Mayor Andy Adams, Coun. Michele Babchuk and B.C. Fire Commissioner Gordon Anderson, along with senior city management officials. Speakers praised the firefighters for their work.

“Whether it’s motor vehicle accidents, to fires or hazardous spill containment, you guys do it all,” said Adams in a speech.

“Often you’re helping people through some of the most traumatic, upsetting moments of their life,” said Blaney, adding that the role played by families in supporting firefighters is also crucial.

READ MORE: Campbell River resident praises firefighters following furnace fire

READ MORE: Campbell River firefighters reunite small dog with child after quelling blaze

READ MORE: No injuries after collapsed floor traps worker at former mill in Campbell River – fire chief

Thomas Doherty, who took over as fire chief in July, stressed the importance of contributions from auxiliary and career firefighters past and present, along with staff including dispatchers and the fire inspector.

Support from city management, mayor and council, and the provincial and federal governments is also crucial, Doherty said.

“We are all part of the same team.”

The event recognized new auxiliary recruit graduates – James Danylchuk, Steve Eikeland, Jody Hagel and Daniel Martin – who received a distinctive black helmet to replace the yellow one used in training.

The event also ushered in a new batch of members, including Lee Archibald, Stephanie Bremer, Thierry Gendron, Andy Michaluk, Matthew Moore and Nicholas Olson.

Also recognized were members of the new recruit class, including Clayton Beier, Cody Gent, Addison George, Joshua McLennan, Lee Simmons and Hunter Yon.

Fire Service Awards, consisting of a bar worn on the sleeve of formal jackets and a pin for day-to-day uniforms, went to firefighters in five-year increments of service, whether served in Campbell River or at another fire department.

For five years of service, awards went to Jeremy Fyfe, James Hope, Anthony Reynolds and Cameron Trace; for 10 years of service to Ben Charlton; for 15 years of service to Jeff Monks; for 20 years of service to Andy Stewart and Jamie Willis; for 25 years of service to Scott Kratzmann and Mike Modras; and for 30 years of service to John Baker, Roger Barriault, Rick Bates, Mark McKenzie, John Vaton and Reid Wharton.

The 25-year firefighters also received the B.C. Long Service Medal, while the 20-year and 30-year veterans received the federal Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal.

Modras and Barriault also received honorary badges marking more than 10 years of service with the No. 1 Fire Hall Association, which organizes social and charity events.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Murdered Vancouver Island teen remembered on what should have been her 18th birthday
Next story
B.C. medical students call for more residency spots to curb doctor shortage

Just Posted

B.C. medical students call for more residency spots to curb doctor shortage

Group plans day of action to fight stigma of not landing a spot and to urge government to change

Campbell River firefighters honoured at awards ceremony

Event recognized long-serving members and new recruits

Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Campbellton

Police looking for information on both the incident and the woman, who had no identification

Dog terrorizes senior in her home; kills family cat

A Campbell River senior endured a terrorizing incident Thursday when a roving… Continue reading

VIDEO: Fire engulfs Salmon Point Restaurant and Pub south of Campbell River

Popular location in business since 1982 destroyed by flames

VIDEO: Derelict home demolished for social housing in Campbell River

Housing facility for women with low and medium incomes planned for site

Evacuation order granted for B.C. tent city following three large fires

Provincial fire commissioner supports request by Maple Ridge fire chief.

Murdered Vancouver Island teen remembered on what should have been her 18th birthday

Makayla Chang’s family and friends in Nanaimo still hoping for answers and closure

VIDEO: NHL goaltender Carey Price comforts young fan who lost mom to cancer

She died before she could make son’s dream come true to meet Price

“Hangry” kids prompts petition for longer lunch time at B.C. elementary schools

Parent concerned school lunches are coming home uneaten and kids hungry and tired

Canada goose dies after being shot in leg by an arrow

Elizabeth’s Wildlife Center in Abbotsford fields ‘tons of calls’ about injured bird in Langley

Airports feared losing revenue to Uber and Lyft. Here’s what happened.

Ride-hailing could mean few would pay for parking and rental cars

Port Alice awaits word as few remaining pulp mill workers sent home

No word yet from company as to whether move marks permanent closure of dormant Neucel cellulose

NDP MP Nathan Cullen will not be seeking re-election in northern B.C. riding

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls it quits after 15 years

Most Read