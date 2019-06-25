The Campbell River RCMP responded with the Campbell River Fire Department to a residential fire in the 600 block of 8th Avenue on Monday at approximately 3 p.m. Campbell River Fire Rescue photo

Fire in abandoned house deemed suspicious, RCMP say

Recent reports of squatters coming and going from the home

The Campbell River RCMP responded with the Campbell River Fire department to a residential fire in the 600 block of 8th Avenue on Monday at approximately 3 p.m.

The residence had been unoccupied for a significant amount of time, but there were recent reports of squatters coming and going from the home, according to the Campbell River RCMP. Police were on scene through the night keeping watch on the property and fire investigators were set to visit the scene Tuesday in an attempt to determine the cause of the fire.

Police are calling the fire suspicious and are investigating as well. If anyone from the public has information regarding this fire, the investigators are asking that witnesses contact the Campbell River RCMP. If the witnesses wish to remain anonymous they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Fire in abandoned house deemed suspicous, RCMP say

