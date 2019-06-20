Campbell River imposes total fire ban – includes campfires and beach fires

The City of Campbell River will impose a total fire ban within the city starting noon Friday, June 21. Photo by Island Life Photographics

With hot dry conditions and high fire risk, the City of Campbell River is implementing a total fire ban.

Effective at noon on Friday, June 21, the ban applies to all recreational fires, including beach fires and campfires on private lands within the City of Campbell River.

“We know people love to have summer campfires and fires on the beach, but the fire risk is too great at this point,” says fire chief Thomas Doherty. “We appreciate everyone’s assistance in doing their part to prevent fires in our community. We will continue to monitor conditions, and if the weather changes and the risk drops enough, we will let people know when and how they can have recreational fires in Campbell River.”

This prohibition does not apply to CSA-rated or ULC-rated cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes, or to portable campfires that uses briquettes, liquid or gaseous fuel, as long as the height of the flame is less than 15 centimetres. However, under extreme fire conditions, use of these may also be banned.

Other activities that are currently prohibited are burning barrels and cages, fireworks, fire crackers, sky lanterns and binary exploding targets.

For more information on fire safety, visit www.campbellriver.ca/fire. Find provincial fire ban information here http://bcfireinfo.for.gov.bc.ca/hprScripts/WildfireNews/Bans.asp

