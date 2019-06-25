Henderson Avenue fire second in two days under investigation for suspicious circumstances

Unrelated fire on 8th Avenue Monday also under investigation

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the Wei Wai Kum Reserve in Campbell River. Photo by David Gordon Koch

Fire crews are on the scene for a fire in the Wei Wai Kum Reserve in Campbell River.

Our reporter David Gordon Koch is on the scene:

Fire on Henderson Avenue in Campbell River. Smoke is visible from miles away. pic.twitter.com/dVGlUTgVVW — David Gordon Koch (@davidgordonkoch) June 25, 2019

UPDATE: 10:09 a.m. – “Inspector Jeff Preston, detachment commander for the Campbell River RCMP, just arrived on-site. He said police are investigating the fire, which he called suspicious. There are no reports of injuries at this time.”

UPDATE: 10:12 a.m. – “Firefighters appear to have quelled at least the worst of the fire. Very little smoke now visible from the street.”

UPDATE: 10:25 a.m. – Wei Wai Kum Chief Chris Roberts says he’s thankful for the response from first responders and local residents. “We’re a tight-knit community.”

Roberts also says he’s grateful that it appears the neighbouring homes weren’t damaged and there have been no reports of injuries.

UPDATE 10:50 a.m. – Chief Thomas Doherty of the Campbell River Fire Department says firefighters responded at about 9:20 a.m. The building was fully involved on arrival.

The fire spread to the vinyl siding of a neighbouring home but firefighters knocked it down, Doherty said.

“We were able to knock that down, save that home and protect the remaining homes on either side,” he says. There were 17 firefighters involved in the operation. Crews are remaining on-scene to watch for hot spots now, he says.

“We’re treating it as suspicious in nature at this point,” Doherty says.

