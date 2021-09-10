Last year BC Ferries lost $2.2 million operating the Quadra Island ferry. The previous fiscal year they lost $3.5 million. File photo/Campbell River MirroR

UPDATE: Ferry between Campbell River and Quadra Island resumes service

Service will operate in shuttle mode to accommodate the accumulated vehicle traffic from the earlier sailing cancellations

Travellers hoping to take their vehicles between Campbell River and Quadra Island this afternoon had to wait for a couple of hours.

At 1:30 p.m. on Friday, BC Ferries cancelled sailings of it’s MV Powell River Queen craft until further notice. The service was set to resume shortly after 3:37 p.m.

The company said that the MV Powell River Queen will resume service departing Quathiaski Cove, and will operate in shuttle mode to accommodate the accumulated vehicle traffic from the earlier sailing cancellations.

The ship was experiencing a problem with its watertight doors.

Complimentary water taxi service was provided for foot passengers.

BC Ferries representative, Deborah Marshall, said the company doesn’t often have issues with its watertight doors, and noted its team was actively working to fix the issues.

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information, travellers can also follow @BCFerries on Twitter, visit its current conditions webpage at www.bcferries.com or call the toll free line at 1-888-223-3779.


