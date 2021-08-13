New Quadra Island ferry arrives in Victoria

The ferries will provide two-ship service on the Campbell River - Quadra Island route in 2022. (Photo courtesy BC Ferries)

Ferry fans, and residents who travel back and forth between Campbell River and Quadra Island, will be pleased to hear one of the Island Class boats scheduled to serve the route is a step closer to its future home.

Island 4 arrived at Victoria’s Ogden Point on Friday, Aug. 13, after a journey which saw it leave Romania on June 8.

It will then transit to Point Hope Maritime in the afternoon. The trip of 10,700 nautical miles has taken 67 days.

Upon arrival, final inspections will take place and BC Ferries will take ownership of the vessel.

With two identical Island Class vessels already in service, BC Ferries is beginning to realize the benefits of standardization. Dock fits and crew familiarization for Island 4 is well underway, reducing logistical, operational, training and maintenance costs, contributing to a more efficient ferry system overall.

Its sister ship, Island 3, began its voyage from the same launch, and arrived in Victoria on July 22.

The vessels are battery operated for full electric operation, but hybrid technology will be used until shore charging infrastructure becomes available.

BC Ferries looks forward to officially naming the vessels later this summer and celebrating with the communities, when the time is right.



