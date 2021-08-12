Delays plague ferry route between Quadra and Cortes Islands

A staffing issue, and a mechanical issue was to blame, BC Ferries says

A series of delays has left ferry passengers on the Quadra Island to Cortes Island route having to wait longer than usual on Thursday.

The MV Quadra Queen II ship servicing the route was operating 60 minutes behind schedule due to accumulated delays associated with a crewing issue in the morning.

BC Ferries spokesperson explained all vessels are certified by Transport Canada, and as such all crew members need certain clearances.

“This morning we were missing a crew member with the appropriate clearances for the Quadra Queen II. The ship was delayed while we called in another crew member,” she said.

The service’s bad luck would continue into the afternoon.

The ship was holding in the dock at Whaletown on Cortes Island at 1:00 p.m. due to mechanical difficulty.

Marshall noted this instance was due to the ship’s whistle malfunctioning.

“It is a regulatory requirement to have a ship’s whistle,” she said, adding engineers are addressing the matter.

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information, travellers can follow @BCFerries on Twitter, visit www.bcferries.com, or call them toll free at 1-888-223-3779.



