Ferries cancelled between Campbell River/ Quadra and Quadra/ Cortes

High winds are making the crossings too dangerous to risk on Monday morning

A few BC Ferries sailings were cancelled due to adverse weather conditions on Monday morning.

High winds resulted in choppy seas, making the trip too risky to attempt.

The 6:15 a.m. Powell River Queen trip from Quadra Island to Campbell River was called off, as was the 6:40 a.m. sailing in the opposite direction.

Following that, BC Ferries also cancelled the ship’s 7:05 a.m, and 9:00 a.m. sailings from Quadra, as well as the 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. from Campbell River.

The MC Tachek sailings scheduled to depart from Cortes Island at 7:50 a.m. was cancelled too, as was a 9:05 return trip from Quadra Island.

BC Ferries said the safety of its passengers and crew is of primary importance to them, and noted it will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information, customers can follow @BCFerries on Twitter, visit the current conditions webpage at www.bcferries.com, or call toll free at 1-888-223-3779.


