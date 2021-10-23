Wind storm at high tide in Campbell River. Photo by Mark Seal.

Wind storm at high tide in Campbell River. Photo by Mark Seal.

Weather warning in effect for parts of East Vancouver Island

High winds expected to begin Sunday, continuing into Monday

Residents of parts of East Vancouver Island, including Campbell River, are being warned of high winds starting Sunday morning expected to continue through to Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Oct. 23 for three parts of East Vancouver Island: Courtenay to Campbell River, Duncan to Nanaimo and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay. Very windy conditions are predicted for Vancouver Island and neighbouring regions along the Straight of Georgia.

The warning is due to a rapidly deepening low pressure system from the Pacific that will approach Vancouver Island on Sunday. Rain and strong winds will start Sunday morning.

Environment Canada is warning of southeast, 70 to 90 km/h winds with gusts exceeding 100 km/h over West and North Vancouver Island.

Easterly winds of 60 km/h with possible gusts to 90 km/h will develop over East Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and over southern Vancouver Island near Juan de Fuca Strait.

Winds will ease near Juan de Fuca Strait by Sunday afternoon but persist elsewhere.

As the system moves closer Sunday night, the strong winds will strengthen over the inner south coast on Monday morning. Western sections of Metro Vancouver and southern sections of Howe Sound will have their strongest winds Monday morning with gusts to 80 km/h before easing Monday afternoon.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

READ ALSO: ‘Potentially historic’ storm brewing off Vancouver Island should calm before landfall


sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Severe weather

Previous story
Canadian ski resorts face labour shortage, government slow to issue working visas

Just Posted

Wind storm at high tide in Campbell River. Photo by Mark Seal.
Weather warning in effect for parts of East Vancouver Island

Campbell River fire crews attended a campfire that had gotten out of control in Nunn's Creek Park. Photo by Ronan O'Doherty / Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River fire crew extinguish small fire in Nunns Creek Park

The last grocery store in Gold River closed in 2016. John McKinley File Photo
Co-op grocery store could be coming to Gold River

The potentially historic storm should have de-escalated by the time it makes landfall. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
‘Potentially historic’ storm brewing off Vancouver Island should calm before landfall