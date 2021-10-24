Power outages are reported for an area of Cortes Island and the B.C. mainland north of Powell River (red polygon, right) and north of Black Creek (red dots, left). BC Hydro.

Power outages are reported for an area of Cortes Island and the B.C. mainland north of Powell River (red polygon, right) and north of Black Creek (red dots, left). BC Hydro.

Power outages reported for Cortes Island, Black Creek

BC Hydro reports 2,117 units affected for Cortes and portion of mainland north of Powell River

Thousands of homes in an area spanning Cortes Island and part of the mainland north of Powell River are without power following heavy winds.

BC Hydro reported the outage at around 2 p.m. on Oct. 24. Crews are investigating the outage affecting 2,117 units, reported between south of Whaletown Road and north of Glenrosa Road.

Smaller outages are also reported south of Campbell River, near Black Creek. About 100 units are affected between the 4100 and 4400 block of Macaulay Road. No crew has been assigned to the outage as of 2:51 p.m.

There is also an outage affecting less than five units at the 9300 block of Martin Park Drive, which is under investigation.

RELATED: Weather warning in effect for parts of East Vancouver Island

BC Ferries sailings cancelled with forecasts calling for stormy seas


sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

power outagesStorm

Previous story
BCGEU, LifeLabs reach new tentative agreement after union workers begin strike
Next story
Internal government analysis shows depth of reliance on now-defunct recovery benefit

Just Posted

Power outages are reported for an area of Cortes Island and the B.C. mainland north of Powell River (red polygon, right) and north of Black Creek (red dots, left). BC Hydro.
Power outages reported for Cortes Island, Black Creek

Wind storm at high tide in Campbell River. Photo by Mark Seal.
Weather warning in effect for parts of East Vancouver Island

Campbell River fire crews attended a campfire that had gotten out of control in Nunn's Creek Park. Photo by Ronan O'Doherty / Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River fire crew extinguish small fire in Nunns Creek Park

The last grocery store in Gold River closed in 2016. John McKinley File Photo
Co-op grocery store could be coming to Gold River