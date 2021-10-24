Power outages reported for Cortes Island, Black Creek

BC Hydro reports 2,117 units affected for Cortes and portion of mainland north of Powell River

Power outages are reported for an area of Cortes Island and the B.C. mainland north of Powell River (red polygon, right) and north of Black Creek (red dots, left). BC Hydro.

Thousands of homes in an area spanning Cortes Island and part of the mainland north of Powell River are without power following heavy winds.

BC Hydro reported the outage at around 2 p.m. on Oct. 24. Crews are investigating the outage affecting 2,117 units, reported between south of Whaletown Road and north of Glenrosa Road.

Smaller outages are also reported south of Campbell River, near Black Creek. About 100 units are affected between the 4100 and 4400 block of Macaulay Road. No crew has been assigned to the outage as of 2:51 p.m.

There is also an outage affecting less than five units at the 9300 block of Martin Park Drive, which is under investigation.

