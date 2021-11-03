Campbell River school board discusses student achievement

School District 72 Superintendent Jeremy Morrow shared some student achievement data at an Oct. 26 board meeting.

“This report, although it is encouraging, is also a clear indicator of further work our district needs to engage in,” he said, noting there is still ongoing disparity of outcomes between Indigenous and non-Indigenous students.

The most recent Early Development Index data shows the district’s youngest students are experiencing higher vulnerability in most areas of consideration with the biggest area of concern being language and cognitive development, where the district is very close to the most vulnerable districts in the province.

According to literacy assessments on the foundation skills assessment (FSA), district results for Grade 4 reading are within the provincial average, having improved over the last four years, and Grade 4 writing results are well above the provincial average.

“Although we’ve always peformed within the middle over the last four years, we’ve now moved with over 90 percent of our students meeting expectations,” Morrow said.

District results for Grade 7 reading have fallen below the provincial average, but the grade’s writing remains on the higher end of the provincial average.

Morrow pointed out that while there has been an improvement in Indigenous student results in the district, there continues to be disparity in results for Indigenous students overall.

District results overall indicate that Campbell River School District students are within the 50th percentile for last year’s literacy 10 graduation assessment.

With regards to numeracy results, there has been an improvement across all measures in FSA numeracy results, but the district is still on the low end of the provincial average for Grade 4 numeracy results and below the provincial average for Grade 7 numeracy.

Overall graduation rates for the district are encouraging, however an area of significant concern is there was a decline in Indigenous graduation rates last year.



