School District 72 board office. Contributed photo

School District 72 board office. Contributed photo

Campbell River school board discuss numbers at latest meeting

Expenses for School District 72 came in under budget at $75,190,248

Campbell River’s School District 72 were assured its books are balanced at its latest board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Graham Roberts of accounting firm MNP LLP informed board members the district has a combined deficit of $1,554,122 as of the board’s year end, June 30, 2021.

Revenues for the district were up by around $2 million, as federal and provincial Safe Return to Schools funding of $2.5 million was offset by a decrease of around $500,ooo in international student tuition.

Expenses came in under budget at a touch over $75,000,000.

READ MORE: Campbell River school board advocates replacement of Cedar Elementary

READ MORE: Campbell River education leaders see silver lining in provincial back-to-school plan

The district had projected an appropriated operating fund deficit of $3,237,745 and the year-end statements show it came in under that projection with a final deficit of $1,260,023.

Roberts explained the district’s operational surplus and internal restricted surplus amounts to four days of coverage for operational expenses should the district encounter funding interruptions.

The auditor also noted the district received a clean audit report; meaning that there were no procedural changes required in the district’s finance department.

Following recommendation from Trustee Joyce McMann on behalf of the board’s audit committee, the board voted to adopt the financial statements.

The financial statements will be available on the district website at www.sd72.bc.ca/pages/publications.aspx


ronan.odoherty@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverFinancesSD72

Previous story
Winter tires required on majority of B.C. highways until end of March
Next story
Romance scams have cost Surrey victims $1.3 million so far this year: RCMP

Just Posted

Teacher Joy Harrison instructs her second graders as California Gov. Gavin Newsom visits the classroom at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Gov. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)
Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students

kKakwaka’wakw drummers lead a procession through the streets of Campbell River on the first national Truth and Reconciliation Day. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Survivors of residential school system honoured at Campbell River National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

School District 72 board office. Contributed photo
Campbell River school board discuss numbers at latest meeting

Job vacancies are a growing concern on Vancouver Island and beyond. File photo.
Newcomers a piece of job vacancy puzzle solution, but barriers remain