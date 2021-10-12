School District 72 board office. Contributed photo

Campbell River school district sends out preemptive letter warning parents of ‘destructive’ TikTok challenges

While challenges may seem innocent, they have serious school and legal consequences, Supt. said

School District 72 Superintendent Jeremy Morrow sent out a letter to middle and high school parents and guardians on Friday, Oct. 8, hoping to get the jump on ‘destructive’ social media challenges.

“The school district has learned that there are a series of monthly planned TikTok challenges related to student behaviour at school, and we are asking families to help us shut these down quickly,” Morrow wrote.

A previous challenge resulted in 42 soap dispensers being ripped off of bathroom walls at three Chilliwack schools. Morrow expressed concern upcoming challenges take things a step too far.

“Additional challenges planned for the rest of the school year involve the promotion of physical violence against educators and school staff, stealing and even physical/ sexual assault,” he wrote.

“While these TikTok challenges may seem like an innocent prank to students, they have serious school and legal consequences.”

The manager of communications for the district pointed out the challenges have not been an issue in Campbell River yet.

“But given the attention that the last one got in media throughout North America and the fact that there is now a series of challenges, we felt it good to address them preemptively,” Jennifer Patrick said.

Morrow would like parents and guardians to speak to their children about the serious nature of the “pranks.”

“It’s important for students to understand that not only the person completing the challenge, but anyone recording it, could also face consequences,” he wrote.


