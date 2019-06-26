Firefighters respond to Tuesday morning house fire at 2335 Henderson Ave. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

UPDATE: Campbell River RCMP arrest second person in arson investigation

Police say suspects identified, house fire on Henderson Avenue ‘not random’

Campbell River RCMP said on Wednesday afternoon that a woman was arrested and then released in connection with an arson investigation following a house fire on Tuesday.

The home was completely engulfed in flames when police arrived at the Wei Wai Kum Nation reserve, according to a media release from the Campbell River RCMP.

“Suspects in the incident were quickly identified,” the release said. “A female resident of the community was arrested in relation to the offence. She has subsequently been released as the investigation continues.”

“The fire was not random and is being treated as an arson,” the release said, adding that “a team of investigators has been assigned” and the investigation continues.

Later on Wednesday, Sgt. Troy Beauregard confirmed in an email that a second arrest had been made. He didn’t immediately provide any further details.

READ MORE: Shrapnel narrowly missed firefighters in ‘suspicious’ Campbell River house fire

ALSO READ: Fire in abandoned house deemed suspicious, RCMP say

Firefighters responded to the blaze at 2335 Henderson Ave around 9:20 a.m., and they managed to prevent it from spreading to neighbouring homes.

The fire was fueled by propane cylinders and a number of explosions occurred. One explosion produced shrapnel that narrowly missed firefighters, according to the Campbell River Fire Department.

The home appeared completely gutted, but no injuries were reported. Police are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact the Campbell River RCMP detachment at 250-286-6221.

The incident on Tuesday was the second house fire this week deemed suspicious by authorities. A fire on Monday destroyed an abandoned home on 8th Avenue.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
40 cats surrendered in apparent hoarding at B.C. home
Next story
Shrapnel narrowly missed firefighters in ‘suspicious’ Campbell River house fire

Just Posted

Campbell River thrift store robbed at knifepoint, say RCMP

Suspect fled on bicycle following Tuesday stick-up

Campbell River RCMP arrest woman in arson investigation

Police say suspects identified, house fire on Henderson Avenue ‘not random’

Shrapnel narrowly missed firefighters in ‘suspicious’ Campbell River house fire

No injuries reported; firefighters prevented blaze from spreading

RCMP stepping up summer patrols in Campbell River and area lakes

Traffic patrols increasing after 32 alcohol-related incidents during 2018 Canada Day weekend

UPDATE: Fire in abandoned Campbell River house deemed suspicious

Reports of homeless people using vacant home at 666 8th Ave.

VIDEO: Driver doing laps in busy Vancouver intersections nets charges

Toyota Camry spotted doing laps in intersection, driving towards pedestrians

Explicit sex-ed guide for adults mistakenly given to Creston elementary students

The booklet clearly states online and inside that the guide contains sexually explicit information

Driver has $240K McLaren impounded minutes after buying it in West Vancouver

Officers clocked the car travelling at 160 km/h along Highway 1 in a 90 km/h zone

Former Vernon Judo coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Bryan Jeffrey McLachlan is set to return to court Sept. 4 for sentencing

B.C. Olympic skier sues Alpine Canada after coach’s sex offences

Bertrand Charest was convicted in 2017 on 37 charges

Former Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo to retire

‘Bobby Lou’ calls it a career after 19 NHL seasons

Man charged in crash that killed B.C. pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged for 2018 Highway 1 accident where Kelowna elementary school teacher died

Province unveils 10-year plan to boost mental health, addiction recovery services

The plan, called A Pathway to Hope, focuses on early-intervention services that are seeing high demand

PHOTO: Image of drowned father, daughter at U.S. border underlines migrants’ perils

Warning: This story contains graphic images

Most Read