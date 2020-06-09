Campbell River Mounties get more than they bargained for when pulling over drivers

In the last week, the Campbell River RCMP took part in traffic stops for two entirely different reasons that both had unexpected results.

On June 2, a driver heading northbound through Oyster River was identified as possibly being impaired by an off duty Campbell River RCMP member, according to RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre. Members from North island Traffic, Integrated Road Safety and Campbell River RCMP succeeded in catching up with the driver and roadside screening led to a Criminal Code Impaired Operation investigation.

Things got worse for the driver when members located amounts of cannabis well over the allowed amounts in the Cannabis Control and Licencing Regulations, as well as steroids and some other yet to be identified substances.

The driver could be facing charges of impaired driving and several charges under the Cannabis Control and Licencing Act.

Then, in the early hours of June 5, members conducted a traffic stop on Willis Road near Petersen Road for expired licence plates. During the stop, it was determined the driver also did not have a valid driver’s licence.

Further investigation by the officers at the scene led to the seizure of a substantial quantity of fentanyl and cocaine bound for the streets of Campbell River as well as several thousand dollars in Canadian currency.

The Campbell River RCMP will be recommending charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Traffic for the passenger of the vehicle.

Drivers are reminded that impaired driving does not just mean impaired by alcohol.

“Our drug recognition experts have been busy lately,” said Const. Tyre. “While most drug impairment charges have to deal with the use of illicit drugs, the public needs to be reminded that many legal or prescription drugs can cause impairment to driving. Prescription methadone and other prescription opioids make it extremely dangerous to operate a vehicle. Whether the substance is legally prescribed or not, drivers can still be charged if they are impaired.”

If you suspect someone is impaired behind the wheel, please call the RCMP or your local police force immediately. These calls can save lives.

