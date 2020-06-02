VIDEO: Campbell River RCMP urge respect and patience as people emerge from restrictions

As restrictions start to lift on people’s movements in the communities and people partake in more activities, the Campbell River RCMP say it’s important that citizens show respect for others in the community.

“What we are noticing,” said Const. Maury Tyre, “is that people, as they start venturing out in public, are a little bit on edge and that can lead to negative interactions with others in the community. It’s important for everyone to remember to treat everyone with some extra respect and patience in these times to help prevent unnecessary conflict. For those who are just starting to venture out, please have patience with the folks that have been essential workers throughout these trying times, for many they’ve been under a lot of extra stress for the last two and a half months.”

Campbell River RCMP weekly update:

As of June 1, the Campbell River RCMP have responded to 6,442 calls for service so far this year. This remains a slight increase for the same date in 2019 at a modest increase of 30 files. When compared to the same week from May 25 to June 1 in 2019, on average, the detachment dealt with three fewer calls for service per day.

With slightly fewer calls for service, the Campbell River RCMP detachment has been able to put extra efforts into downtown foot patrols, neighbourhood patrols and traffic enforcement. These extra efforts also succeed in crime prevention and the ability to apprehend prolific offenders in the act, Tyre says.

