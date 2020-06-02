VIDEO: Campbell River stunt-riding youths’ ATVs impounded

Two youths stunt riding on their ATVs on Saturday, May 30 had their vehicles impounded and face “stiff” penalties, RCMP say.

Campbell River RCMP responded to a report of two people operating ATV’s in a dangerous manner on the beach, roads and parking lot areas of McIvor Lake, Const Maury Tyre, Campbell River RCMP media relations officer, said.

“Two youths were located with the ATV’s and face some stiff penalties under the Motor Vehicle Act,” he said.

Because the ATV’s were used in stunting they were seized and impounded for seven days. The drivers were not wearing helmets and were operating off-road vehicles on publicly owned roads and a city park.

“It’s important for people to understand that the use of all-terrain vehicles on public roadways, city parks, and operating in a dangerous manner is just simply unacceptable,” said Const. Tyre. “Add to that, the concept of riding without your protective gear on… it’s simply a foolish endeavour. Helmets save lives, I’m living proof myself.”

Tyre explains in a video report (above) that he suffered serious injuries as a child but survived an accident because of his helmet.

