The Campbell River School District remains COVID-free, the superintendent said during the Sept. 29 virtual board meeting. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River classrooms remain COVID-free: school district

Superintendent asked community to remain committed to keeping spread of COVID-19 low

Nearly one month into the return to school, Campbell River classrooms remain coronavirus-free, the district superintendent said.

“We understand that what is happening in our community will be directly reflected in our schools,” said Jeremy Morrow during the Sept. 29 virtual school board meeting. “Because we do not have community transmission we have not yet had an incident of covid in one of our schools.”

RELATED: Ten per cent of Campbell River elementary and middle school students opt for distributed learning

He asked the community to continue its efforts to keep the spread of COVID-19 low in Campbell River while keeping staff and students safe.

Earlier in the meeting, Board Chair Richard Franklin ended his opening remarks by looking back on his career as a teacher and principal.

“I was often the recipient and regrettably the transmitter of colds and flus, head lice and whatever for 35 years,” he said. “Parents sent their sick kids to school and I often soldiered on even when I was very ill. Strangely, it was like a badge of honour 10 years ago to retire with over 300 banked days. That was the past.”

RELATED: Campbell River School District one of two on the Island to offer summer school

If there’s a silver lining to COVID-19, he said, it’s that the idea of going to work or to school while sick is not socially responsible.

Franklin said families can help by not sending sick kids to school.

“That fever or a cough may be just a cold, but it could be COVID-19. It could be influenza. You just don’t know,” he said. “If a student or staff member is sick, please stay home.”

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Campbell River School District 72CoronavirusEducation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NDP promise ICBC rebate as BC Liberals pledge to hold referendum on Surrey policing
Next story
Experts, national parents group, call for specialized proton therapy clinic in Canada

Just Posted

Campbell River classrooms remain COVID-free: school district

Superintendent asked community to remain committed to keeping spread of COVID-19 low

Yoga class launching for people with mild brain injuries

Grey Matter Yoga will be offered for free in October

City looking for groups to start community gardens

City has identified seven public parks that are suitable for gardens

Campbell River RCMP looking for suspect in Walmart fire, theft

Fire was set as distraction for theft

Closing a 50-year-old wound on a remote Vancouver Island lake

50 years after logger’s death, grandchildren set out to find his final Muchalat Lake resting place

Canada’s top doctor gives tips for COVID-safe Thanksgiving amid high daily cases

Dr. Tam said indoor gatherings were recommended only for personal pandemic bubbles

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

New faces bring renewal, political opportunity after B.C.’s Oct. 24 election

Those not seeking re-election for the NDP, Liberals and Greens leave the door wide open for new candidates

NDP promise ICBC rebate as BC Liberals pledge to hold referendum on Surrey policing

The auto insurer saw a 37 per cent reduction in claims between April and June of this year

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Salmon Arm woman one of the oldest competitive bowlers in Western Canada

Florence Pineo is still keeping it between the gutters at almost 98 years old.

Joyce Echaquan’s death highlights systemic racism in health care, experts say

The Atikamekw mother of seven died soon after she filmed herself from her hospital bed

BC Votes 2020: Horgan talks mass timber, climate targets in visit to Revelstoke

Mass timber will help grow businesses and get families into homes, says Horgan

Most Read