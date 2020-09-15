Approximately 10 per cent of elementary and middle school students in the Campbell River School District have opted for distributed learning this year. Pixabay image

Ten per cent of Campbell River elementary and middle school students opt for distributed learning

District says it will offer a remote French immersion program

French immersion students in the Campbell River School District will have a dedicated distributed learning program this year.

Associate Superintendent Morgan Kyle said the district was finalizing the program details for those students.

“I want to assure the public that we are absolutely looking into supporting those families that have made that decision and we have been for some time,” she said.

READ ALSO: A day before school starts, B.C. teachers’ union still worried over lack of remote learning

Kyle said the infrastructure for a distributed or remote learning French immersion program has not been in place before due to a lack of demand. The district is working to find teachers that can teach the program, as well as put the infrastructure into place. They’re also working with other districts to see what programs may already be in place, but there’s not much.

“As you can well imagine, it’s a language-based program, so looking at how are we going to build this so that we are improving and providing the immersion experience remotely,” she said. “It’s a little bit more challenging, obviously, than in class.”

Kyle said the district was still gathering information about how many French immersion students would be interested in the program.

“We’re still working on it,” she said. “We’re confident that we’ll be able to meet the majority of the needs, if not all, but there is absolutely a plan in place for that.”

One-tenth of elementary students doing distributed learning

Just over 10 per cent of the district’s elementary and middle school students have opted for a remote learning option this year.

Superintendent Jeremy Morrow said the district was looking at using a portion of nearly $1-million in federal Safe Return to Class funds to hire additional eBlend and eBos teachers. The staffing boost would mean that school staffing would remain unchanged and could allow for a reduction in class sizes of about 10 per cent.

The district said it still doesn’t know how many secondary students will be choosing in-class learning over distributed learning or other options this year.

No registration limit for distributed learning

At the beginning of September, the school district said it was receiving a high volume of registrations for its eBlend and eBos programs. It said that there would be no registration limit for the programs and that all SD72 students would be accepted.

The district has committed to pairing distributed learning students with their teachers no later than Sept. 21.

READ ALSO: TIEL’S TALES: To send your child to school or not? Parents mull fall dilemma

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Campbell River School District 72Education

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NDP-Green agreement provides stability during pandemic: Furstenau

Just Posted

Ten per cent of Campbell River elementary and middle school students opt for distributed learning

District says it will offer a remote French immersion program

UPDATE: Fire smouldering in a wall brings firefighters back to scene of Sunday night fire

Light smoke sets off alarm

Campbell River volleyball player among female trailblazers in new national program

Grade 12 student-athlete Emoni Bush is part of the 16-member National Exellence Program in Richmond

School board not consulted on Dogwood supportive housing project: chairperson

Board discussed letters received at meeting, but won’t take any action

B.C. salmon farm operator adds new device to delousing capacities

Portable system will serve Broughton Archipelago and Discovery Islands

COVID-19 controls tightened as cases rise and possible second wave looms

Epidemiologists warn Canadians should brace for more restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Tofino mayor Josie Osborne seeks B.C. NDP nomination for Mid Island-Pacific Rim

Longtime B.C. NDP MLA Scott Fraser announced on Monday that he will not be seeking reelection

NDP-Green agreement provides stability during pandemic: Furstenau

She replaces Andrew Weaver, who stepped aside in January to sit as an Independent in the legislature

Staycations: Survey finds parks provide local getaways despite pandemic

BC Parks visitation increasing while operating budget to be reduced

B.C. First Nations call on privacy commissioner to release community COVID-19 data

An application has been made to the office of the information and privacy commissioner

‘It is a pandemic’: B.C. health minister defends school plan, but says cases are inevitable

Multiple cases have popped up in schools since classes started on Sept. 10

Jury selection begins in Castlegar RCMP shooting death

Jason Tait is charged with manslaughter in relation to the shooting of Waylon Jesse Edey

Vancouver Island protesters call B.C.’s response to new old-growth report a ‘diversion’

Port Renfrew blockade continues as protesters want Fairy Creek Watershed included in deferral areas

Most Read