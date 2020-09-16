Campbell River School District one of two on the Island to offer summer school

Nearly 500 students took part in summer school offerings this year despite pandemic

The guitar intro class at Ecole Phoenix Elementary School practises Seven Nation Army on July 15, 2020 as they prepare for an upcoming performance. Photo by Marc Kitteringham – Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River School District was just one of two Vancouver Island school districts to offer summer school programs this year.

Nearly 500 students signed up for sessions in Campbell River at École Phoenix Elementary, Cedar Elementary, Robron Centre and Penfield Elementary. Elementary school programs, middle school prep and Math 9 continued to be popular options, while newcomers, like Jam Camp, were also fast favourites.

Class sizes were limited under the Stage 3 provincial framework for schools when programs were taking place over July, and with no increase in per-student funding for summer school programs during the pandemic, the district finished summer school with a deficit of $7,679.

Provincially, 18 school districts offered summer school programs, according to the Ministry of Education.

