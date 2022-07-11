Ambulance donated by Quadra Islanders delivered to Ukraine

Representatives from Ambulances for Ukraine with the vehicle in Warsaw, Poland showing off the “I Love Quadra Island” sticker. Photo courtesy Peter Skilton

A brand-new ambulance will soon be helping people in Ukraine thanks to Quadra Islanders.

On June 5, a Quadra Island group held a barbecue fundraiser send an armoured 4×4 ambulance to the war-torn country. After raising over $27,000, they were able to deliver the Mercedes Sprinter ambluance to their partner group in Ukraine.

“We have donated it to a wonderful partner group called the Artesians, who are focused on transporting critically ill children between Ukrainian medical centers and German ICUs,” Melissa Sims from Ambulances for Ukraine said in an email.

The vehicle is in the process of being officially donated and registered, but they are expecting it to begin transporting patients within the next few days.

Ukraine ambulance fundraiser on Quadra brings in $27,000!



