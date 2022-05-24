Barbecue, car-boot and bake sale to raise funds of ambulances for Ukraine

What do armoured 4×4 ambulances in the invasion of Ukraine and the car-boot and bake sale on Quadra Island Sunday, June 5 have in common?

One will benefit from the other.

Drop by the Coastal Credit Union site on Quadra Island on Sunday, June 5 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for a fundraiser for the people of the Ukraine. There will be a car-boot sale, bake sale, the Fire Department will be putting on a hot dog BBQ, live music, and a Silent Auction of locally-donated items.

All proceeds will be sent to “paramedics4paramedics” to benefit the Ukrainian people whose lives and livelihood have been so devastatingly affected by the Russian invasion. Paramedics4paramedics is based in Victoria and they have already raised enough to purchase and equip three ambulances, which were delivered to the Ukraine April 21. They are now raising money to purchase and equip armoured 4×4 ambulances.

An announcement of the winning auction bids will be held shortly after 3 p.m. on that day.

A detailed account of the proceeds raised will be published in the local press/media soon after the event.

For any more information, contact Nina Skilton:250-285-2745, or Jan Gladish:250-204-7158.

RELATED: St. Peters Church raises more than $4,000 for Ukraine relief

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and DonationsQuadra Island