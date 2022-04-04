St. peters Church raises more than $4,000 for Urkaine relief

By Ching Ho

Special to the Mirror

On Saturday, March 26, St. Peter’s Anglican Church held a Bottle Drive fundraiser in support of Ukraine.

Thanks to the generosity of the people of Campbell River, we raised $4707.30 from the cans and bottles, and received $510 in donations, and are able to send a total of $5217.30 to the Canadian Red Cross Relief Funds for aid in Ukraine.

Thank you to all the volunteers who helped to make our fundraiser a success. Thank you to the people who dropped off the returns and a couple of people who stayed to do the sorting with us. Thank you for the businesses that helped us to put up posters to advertise the event. Thank you to the Huber-Stefiuk family who drove from Sayward to help us, and John and Bania Chan for their donation to cover the event expenses and the lunches for the volunteers.

Lastly, we would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Island Return It. Without your help we could not have made our fundraiser such a success.

St. Peter’s Church members are continuing to pray for and with the people of Ukraine and Russia for those in positions of power to put an end to violence. We give thanks for the many who are sheltering those displaced by this war. We pray for the millions around the world who are on the move. We are praying for Peace.

