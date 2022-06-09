Ukraine ambulance fundraiser on Quadra brings in$27,000!

To the people of Campbell River, we wish to thank the businesses and persons who donated to our Silent Auction and Fundraiser for the paramedics in the Ukraine.
Sunday, June 5 was a huge success, and from previous proceeds, we were able to raise over $27,000! Melissa and Andrew, two paramedics in Victoria are part of a group purchasing and outfitting ambulances. Melissa said this is a good step towards purchasing another one, which will be delivered to the Ukraine sometime in July.
As well as all the donations from Quadra Island, there are the businesses and people from Campbell River who helped our cause:
Shar-Kare
Fabricland
Maritime Heritage Center
Re-Start
West Coastees
Headquarters Hair Studio
Sticks and Stones
Ocean Pacific
Mussels and More
Dave’s Bakery
Island Sewing Center
O.K. Tire
Bough and Antlers
the Wharton family
Quality Foods
Wet Coast Clothing
Barb Round
Again, thank you so much for your help in this endeavour.
Nina Skilton and Jan Gladish,
Quadra Island