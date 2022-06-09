Ukraine ambulance fundraiser on Quadra brings in$27,000!

LETTERS

To the people of Campbell River, we wish to thank the businesses and persons who donated to our Silent Auction and Fundraiser for the paramedics in the Ukraine.

Sunday, June 5 was a huge success, and from previous proceeds, we were able to raise over $27,000! Melissa and Andrew, two paramedics in Victoria are part of a group purchasing and outfitting ambulances. Melissa said this is a good step towards purchasing another one, which will be delivered to the Ukraine sometime in July.

As well as all the donations from Quadra Island, there are the businesses and people from Campbell River who helped our cause:

Shar-Kare

Fabricland

Maritime Heritage Center

Re-Start

West Coastees

Headquarters Hair Studio

Sticks and Stones

Ocean Pacific

Mussels and More

Dave’s Bakery

Island Sewing Center

O.K. Tire

Bough and Antlers

the Wharton family

Quality Foods

Wet Coast Clothing

Barb Round

Again, thank you so much for your help in this endeavour.

Nina Skilton and Jan Gladish,

Quadra Island

