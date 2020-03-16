This smoothie is full of veggies… and kids love it!

Naturopathic wellness starts with feeding your body the proper fuel

A healthy smoothie so tasty your kids will want to make it themselves! Visit PerceptiveHealth.ca for more recipes and information on optimizing nutrition for your body.

Naturopathic doctor Nathan Jeffrey and naturopathic technician Heidi Jeffrey own a Campbell River clinic called Perceptive Health where they treat a variety of conditions, but their journey to wellness started at home.

Nathan spent his early 20s feeling exhausted, anxious, and struggling to read. A visit to a naturopathic doctor revealed hidden food sensitivities, and the more he worked on his gut and nutritional health, the more his symptoms improved. His passion for wellness led him to study naturopathic medicine and eventually open a clinic, but the breakthroughs in his personal health really came in handy when it came time to raise their two kids.

“Because we have the same DNA, our kids had a lot of the same skin and eczema I had. But we were able to clear them up much faster thanks to all we’ve learned in naturopathic medicine. My wife and I feel so lucky to have those tools,” Nathan says.

Read more about non-invasive food sensitivity testing here: It takes guts: The secret to vitality could be in your stomach

Finding the right fuel

Knowing your children’s food sensitivities is one thing, getting them to eat the proper fuel is another. In addition to conducting food sensitivity screening and making her own non-toxic skincare products, Heidi Jeffrey follows a low-carbohydrate ketogenic diet and shares kid-friendly recipes on the Perceptive Health Instagram page.

“Smoothies are a great way to sneak vegetables and healthy fats into our kids’ diets. Our little guy recently went through a phase where he wouldn’t eat raw veggies, but he loved chocolate green smoothies!” Heidi says.

Perceptive Health uses skin conductance biofeedback, DNA testing and other biomarkers to optimize your digestion. They also offer a custom Keto Program with doctor support, testing, and recipes to help you stay healthy and balanced.

“The internet is full of conflicting and misleading information that unfortunately makes the Keto diet look bad. It’s unfortunate because many people could benefit from a low-carb or ketogenic diet,” Nathan says. “The secret is finding the right levels of ketones, fats, electrolytes, protein and carbohydrates for your body. There are lots of variations.”

Chocolate Green Smoothie

2 cups unsweetened almond milk

4 tbsp raw cacao powder

2 tbsp nut butter (Heidi Jeffery uses raw almond butter)

3 tbsp yacon syrup (or 2 tbsp maple syrup, or 5 dates)

1 cup baby spinach

1 cup kale, stems removed

4 inches of cucumber, chopped

1/2 an avocado, pitted and peeled

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 cup cubed ice

Directions: Combine all ingredients into a high-speed blender and blend until smooth, serve and enjoy! Makes 3 to 4 servings, depending on how much the kids (or you) like it!

Read More: The secret to better healthcare? Precision!

Nathan Jeffrey and his wife Heidi use all their knowledge of naturopathic medicine to help their own kids stay happy and healthy. Visit PerceptiveHealth.ca to learn more!

