Dr. Nathan Jeffrey and wife Heidi feel lucky to have training in naturopathic medicine. It’s helped their kids and it helps their clients too.

It takes guts: The secret to vitality could be in your stomach

Understand your personal physiology and get a custom roadmap to a healthier life

What does your gut tell you?

When you’re in an uncomfortable situation your gut can tell you who to trust.

Dr. Nathan Jeffrey of Perceptive Health wants to use your gut to improve your health.

“By strengthening the gut you can strengthen your body and your mind,” he says.

Food for thought

Dr. Jeffrey is a certified Naturopathic Doctor and his wife Heidi is a Naturopathic Technician with a passion for nutrition and natural skincare.

Together, they work to provide personalized health plans for their clients. Through sophisticated testing and biometrics, Jeffrey can identify and diagnose symptoms’ root causes.

Often that leads to the gut, and undiagnosed food sensitivities.

“Our initial testing is non-invasive – there’s no blood or pricking your finger,” says Dr. Jeffrey, who points out that it makes the test a good fit for both adults and children who suspect they might have a food sensitivity.

By eliminating foods from your diet and slowly reintroducing them, the team at Perceptive Health will build a list of hidden food sensitivities which could be causing your body stress.

“We call them ‘hidden’ because they’re non-life threatening allergies that don’t typically show up on other tests,” explains Dr. Jeffrey.

The answer is in your DNA

“Often the food sensitivity testing is all we need to do,” Dr. Jeffrey says. But other tests provide a full-body snapshot to better understand how your body works.

Many people have sent away saliva to learn about their ancestry, but did you know you can bring that same DNA report into Perceptive Health for a personalized assessment of your nutritional needs?

“Genetic research is rapidly developing, so the same data a year later can show new things,” Dr. Jeffrey says. “We’ve had some interesting cases where people had initial success on the Keto diet but developed fatigue or started gaining weight after a month or so. When we look at their DNA we can see genetic dispositions which affect the way they break down fats and other nutrients.”

A slight adjustment to the types of foods they’re eating and they’re back to feeling great on a customized Keto diet.

Personal results

When it comes to his own family, Dr. Jeffrey feels incredibly lucky to have found the world of naturopathic medicine. While his own health journey required a lot of trial and error, it has been much easier to diagnose his children’s illnesses.

“We have the same DNA, and my kids had a lot of the same ailments I had. But we were able to clear up things much faster for them because of our naturopathic studies. My wife Heidi and I feel so lucky that we had these tools to help them.”

To find the root of your body’s stress, whether that’s nutrition or something else, make an appointment with Perceptive Health.

