Dr. Nathan Jeffery practices precision healthcare in Campbell River.

The secret to better healthcare? Precision!

At Perceptive Health every patient deserves a tailored treatment plan

You probably only visit the doctor when you’ve got a problem. They’ll listen to your concerns and analyze your symptoms, then likely send you away with a prescription.

So how’s that going for you?

Dr. Nathan Jeffery thinks there’s a better way.

Doctor = Teacher

In naturopathic medicine, the doctor is encouraged to be a teacher, but even among his peers Dr. Jeffery strives to move beyond supplements to incorporate bigger lifestyle and nutrition changes.

“The naturopathic model is about patient engagement,” he explains.

If there’s not enough time in a patient’s initial visit, that education can continue at one of his clinic’s classes. In just a couple of hours you can learn more about how nutrition impacts your health, and leave with recipes and take-home tips for improving your overall health.

If you need more information before committing to a class, try the three-day Healthy Gut Challenge for an online taste of the education you’d receive.

A Precise Approach

Dr. Jeffery’s classes give general guidance on preventative health, but Perceptive Health prides itself on providing precise care specific to each patient.

“We’re really trying to get a plan specific to the person’s needs. We’re not just giving someone a protocol.”

That includes using data from DNA testing, blood biometrics, wearable technology and other sources to build a treatment plan that’s unique to the patient’s own body. That could include precise dosages, specific timings for each dose, and a nutrition plan that’s built for you.

Who is naturopathic medicine for?

The short answer? Naturopathic medicine is for everyone. Whether you’re facing an acute problem, chronic illness, or just want to become more proactive about your health, naturopathic medicine can help. Maybe a family member recently faced an illness, and you’d like to learn lifestyle practices that will override those genetic factors for yourself. Whether it’s cholesterol, fatigue or food sensitivities, or something else, Perceptive Health can study your cellular makeup through tests like:

  • Functional Biomarker Assessment —Markers in your blood cells hold information about your liver, gut, kidney and other body functions that can be targeted with the proper nutrition program.
  • Advanced Metabolic Testing — SpectraCell’s CardioMetabolic Test covers three areas of your metabolic profile: glycemic control, advanced cholesterol profile, and vascular inflammation.
  • Micronutrient Testing — This test measures how micronutrients are functioning within your white blood cells, and can help with arthritis, diabetes, and other concerns.

The clinic has many other tests available to help you understand the root causes of your body’s behaviour, and get you on the path to better health.

With the right tools, Dr. Jeffery says, you can learn to support yourself.

