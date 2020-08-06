While the Howie Meeker Golf Classic has been cancelled for this year, Special Olympics Campbell River will still be raising money. On Aug. 8, the nonprofit will benefit from Campbell River Golf and Country Club donating 15 per cent of its proceeds that day to them. File photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Special Olmypics Campbell River first nonprofit to benefit from golf course giving back

Fifteen per cent of proceeds earned by Campbell River Golf and Country Club on Aug. 8 to be donated

Special Olympics Campbell River had been counting on its annual Howie Meeker Golf Classic fundraiser to help support its more than 100 athletes.

The fundraiser, relocated to the Campbell River Golf and Country Club last year, accounts for 2/3s of the non-profit’s fundraising for the year.

“It’s a really big deal,” said committee chair Dale Peterson.

The nonprofit had more than 30 teams pre-registered to play this year, but was forced to cancel the event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Then came a beacon of hope.

At the end of July Campbell River Golf and Country Club announced that it would be supporting groups this summer that would have normally held fundraisers with them.

Each Saturday in August, the golf course will donate 15 per cent of all its proceeds to a nonprofit. Special Olympics Campbell River is up first on Aug. 8.

“We were very graciously happy,” said Peterson of finding out they were beneficiaries. “It’s also giving us a bit of spirit. It’s kind of our day. We get a chance to get out there and just show people Special Olympics, Howie Meeker is still going to some extent.”

RELATED: Howie Meeker Golf Classic helping Special Olympians realize dreams

Peterson said they’ll have signage up and will be running a 50-50 draw the same day with a few local Special Olympics athletes selling tickets.

While there aren’t any competitions or travelling happening for the athletes, they’re hard at work training.

Peterson said golfers should call the pro shop to set up a tee time as soon as possible.

“It might be a busy day,” he said.

Later on this month, Campbell River Hospice House will benefit from proceeds on Aug. 15, Cameryn’s Cause on Aug. 22 and the Transition Society on Aug. 29.

Next year’s date for the Howie Meeker Golf Classic has been set for Aug. 21, 2021.

Campbell River

Most Read