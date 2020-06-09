Howie Meeker Golf Tournament cancelled

Howie Meeker (left) hosts the Howie Meeker Golf Classic fundraiser for Campbell River Special Olympics at Campbell River Golf and Country Club. This year’s event has been cancelled. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Special Olympics’ major fundraising event, the Howie Meeker Golf Tournament has officially been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Special Olympics B.C. Campbell River is saddened to announce that the 2020 Howie Meeker Golf Tournament has been cancelled due to the risk arising from Covid19,” a statement from the local organization says. “While golf is an outdoor sport that can be enjoyed in a manner that manages the risk of the spread of COVID-19, the Howie Meeker Golf Tournament is much more than a round of golf. The banquet, the prize presentations, the auction, and the interaction of the golfing community with the athletes involved in the Special Olympics program are all integral parts of the Howie Meeker Golf Tournament, and those aspects of the tournament could not be managed in a manner that reduced risk to a reasonable level.

“Special Olympics B.C. Campbell River understands that there are those who will be disappointed at the cancellation. We continue to be appreciative of the continued support of those in the Campbell River Community and beyond, for this important fundraiser for Special Olympics. We thank Campbell River Golf and Country Club for their understanding. We thank our friends and sponsors for their continued support in these unsettled and difficult times.”

The Howie Meeker Golf Tournament will be back next year on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

The Howie Meeker Golf Tournament joins a number of other high-profile fundraising events cancelled because of the pandemic, for example, the Rod Brind’Amour – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins golf tournament that raises funds for Cystic Fibrosis.

Campbell River’s mayor, Andy Adams, is urging members of the community who usually support these events to continue to do so by donating the entry fee and the equivalent of any other money that would have been spent (silent and live auctions, etc) to the organizations to help them get through the drop in funding that will result from the pandemic.

