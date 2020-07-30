In June, Mayor Andy Adams and his wife Karen encouraged golfers to make a donation in lieu of the entry fees and other contributions they would normally have made to the pandemic-cancelled annual Howie Meeker-Clayton Stoner Golf Classic golf tournament for Special Olympics which is held at Campbell River Golf and Country Club. CRGCC is providing special days at the course to generate funds for groups whose fundraising golf tournaments have been cancelled. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Golf & Country Club gives back amid COVID-19 pandemic

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nonprofit fundraiser golf tournaments, among many others, have been put on hold.

This summer Campbell River Golf and Country Club (CRGCC) had four local nonprofit golf tournaments scheduled which included the Special Olympics, Campbell River Hospice House, Cameryn’s Cause and the Transition Society that were not able to take place. Without these fundraisers, nonprofit organizations will feel the lack of fundraising dollars that help support their beneficial community programs.

To help ease the financial toll during these unprecedented times, CRGCC general manager Amanda Raleigh, her family and all the staff at CRGCC have decided to host a fundraising golf day dedicated to each nonprofit from the four listed above. In the month of August, each nonprofit with be assigned to a Saturday where 15 per cent of all profits from green fees, carts, retail and food and beverage will be donated to their cause.

Below are the dates with their assigned nonprofit organization:

  • August 8 – Special Olympics
  • August 15 – Campbell River Hospice House
  • August 22 – Cameryn’s Cause
  • August 29 – Transition Society

Come out and show your support to these local non-profit organizations in August. Rent a bay with friends at Velocity, check out the latest brands in their retail store, book a tee time for the golf course, or relax on CRGCC’s new patio for a bite to eat and a beverage.

RELATED: Campbell River mayor urges community to donate fees, raise funds for organizations unable to hold fundraisers

Campbell RiverCoronavirus

