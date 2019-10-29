PHOTOS: Campbell Riverites carve up Halloween fun

Natasha Claudia’s pumpkins make a handsome pair: Go Raptors and a creepy witch’s cauldron.
Laurel Kathryn ticks all the Halloween boxes with a shark attack pumpkin, Jack Skellington pumpkin, Lego pumpkin and a pumpkin with a bow.
Janet Waring’s pumpkins include a classic face, a spooky ghost, a menacing face and a penguin with a bow tie.
Jayne Eirb’s pumpkins include a happy face, a grim reaper, a spooky spirit and an owl – it’s having a hoot.
How about a creepy house on a hill and a zombie – I hear they like brains.

‘Tis the season for ghouls, goblins and witches. Campbell Riverites showcase the spooky and supernatural in their pumpkins this Halloween.

Check out these reader-submitted pumpkins.

