RCMP offer best safety practices for Halloween

Campbell River RCMP are offering some tips to keep everyone safe this Halloween. Black Press File Photo

The Campbell River RCMP is wishing all the ghouls and goblins a safe and happy Halloween by offering some safety best practices.

“It’s important that parents have a talk with their kids before they head out trick or treating,” said Cst. Maury Tyre. “Talk about what to eat and what not to eat and especially how to act safely as a pedestrian. With all the excitement of All Hallows Eve, children sometimes forget the rules they know and require the gentle reminders before they head out of the home.”

The RCMP suggest:

  • Adding reflective tape or glow sticks/tape to your dark costumes
  • Don’t eat candy that has previously been opened or comes in unsealed packages
  • Avoid zombies, it’s unconfirmed but there are reports they like brains
  • Drivers are reminded to exercise extra caution and go slow

With the legalization of edibles in Canada coming into effect last week, regarding edibles. Items such as gummies and candies that do not come in commercial packaging have the risk of being items that contain with cannabis or other drugs and should not be consumed.

The RCMP are also reminding people that local bylaws prohibit discharging fireworks without a permit in the City of Campbell River and by anyone under the age of 19.

If you do see something suspicious or dangerous this Halloween be sure to contact the Campbell River RCMP.

