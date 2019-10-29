Olivia Parks, 9, helps a Museum at Campbell River volunteer mix up a batch of potion on Saturday at the museum’s annual Halloween celebration. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Halloween comes early to Museum at Campbell River and Strathcona Gardens

Kiddos get some costume fun over the weekend

When Halloween falls on a weekday, the weekend before is traditionally when many local organizations put on their events for the kiddos of the community, and this year was no different.

On Saturday, the Museum at Campbell River hosted its annual “Halloween at the Museum” event, where the staff and volunteers transform the exhibits into spooky haunted historical attractions, complete with ghosts, ghouls and someone stomping around somewhere upstairs dragging heavy chains around.

But it wasn’t all dark and scary. Out in the lobby there were volunteers helping with crafts and applying temporary tattoos to those who wanted them, the museum’s enormous Lego collection was spread out on the floor of the changing gallery space, and outside the front door was an opportunity for people to carve pumpkins with the Campbell River Twinning Society in its annual Pumpkebana event, which combines the western tradition of pumpkin carving with the eastern tradition of flower arrangement.

According to museum promotions and membership coordinator Erika Anderson, around 600 people attended the event on Saturday, and much fun was had by all.

“I think we go a little more all-out every year,” she says. “It’s a lot of fun for us and everyone else seems to enjoy it, too.”

Then on Saturday night, Strathcona Gardens held its annual Halloween skate, where for just $10 per person, kids from 6-12 got to rent skates and have some fun with a lip-sync competition, dancing and costume contest, which included prizes and pizza.

Check out some of the fun.


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Watch for City of Campbell River crews putting Willow Point boulevards to bed

Just Posted

Halloween comes early to Museum at Campbell River and Strathcona Gardens

Kiddos get some costume fun over the weekend

Watch for City of Campbell River crews putting Willow Point boulevards to bed

Work to be ongoing until Nov. 1

Campbell River Storm go 1-1 in home/away weekend

10-3 rout over Glacier Kings at home, but can’t solve the Generals down in Parksville

Ideas sought on homelessness in the area south of Campbell River

Strathcona coalition to end homlessness hosts housing engagement in Oyster River

Fan-favourite Storm goalie returns to the Brindy

Storm welcome back Aaron ‘Cookie’ de Kok, last season’s top goalie in the VIJHL

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman rants at staff in Burnaby Shoppers Drug Mart

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

Universities in B.C. and Alberta to study mental and physical health of wildfire crews

University of Nortern B.C. and University of Alberta get funding from BC Wildfire Service

VIDEO: How a B.C. kid came to chronicle the downfall of a hometown hockey hero

Growing up, journalist Jeremy Allingham used to watch Stephen Peat play at a local arena

Chinese firm proposes LNG processing plant near Terrace

Project to be located within the Skeena Industrial Development Park near airport

B.C. rescue asks for help saving dogs from freezing in remote Manitoba

Cold snap means dogs need to be taken to warmer areas

Man stunned by RCMP Taser following pursuit through Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog investigating after suspect transported to hospital in critical condition

Victoria man’s ‘mongrel’ scooter saves him from three charges

Terrance John Wojtkiw had no drivers licence, scooter had no licence plate

Major donation leads to completion of flight pen at Wildlife Rescue centre in Merville

A major donation has put wings on the Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society… Continue reading

Puppy suffers ‘horrific injuries’ after falling out of truck in Williams Lake

Motorists reminded to travel with pets kept inside vehicles

Most Read