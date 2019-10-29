Halloween comes early to Museum at Campbell River and Strathcona Gardens

Olivia Parks, 9, helps a Museum at Campbell River volunteer mix up a batch of potion on Saturday at the museum’s annual Halloween celebration. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

When Halloween falls on a weekday, the weekend before is traditionally when many local organizations put on their events for the kiddos of the community, and this year was no different.

On Saturday, the Museum at Campbell River hosted its annual “Halloween at the Museum” event, where the staff and volunteers transform the exhibits into spooky haunted historical attractions, complete with ghosts, ghouls and someone stomping around somewhere upstairs dragging heavy chains around.

But it wasn’t all dark and scary. Out in the lobby there were volunteers helping with crafts and applying temporary tattoos to those who wanted them, the museum’s enormous Lego collection was spread out on the floor of the changing gallery space, and outside the front door was an opportunity for people to carve pumpkins with the Campbell River Twinning Society in its annual Pumpkebana event, which combines the western tradition of pumpkin carving with the eastern tradition of flower arrangement.

According to museum promotions and membership coordinator Erika Anderson, around 600 people attended the event on Saturday, and much fun was had by all.

“I think we go a little more all-out every year,” she says. “It’s a lot of fun for us and everyone else seems to enjoy it, too.”

Then on Saturday night, Strathcona Gardens held its annual Halloween skate, where for just $10 per person, kids from 6-12 got to rent skates and have some fun with a lip-sync competition, dancing and costume contest, which included prizes and pizza.

