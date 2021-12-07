PHOTOS: Campbell River kids celebrate snow day by sledding

Is there anything better than the feeling of a surprise day off school as a kid?
Not to knock education in the slightest, but a brief reprieve from sitting in class during the doldrums of December can reinvigorate even the most jaded young student.
Many kids received word from their parents on Monday morning that school in Campbell River was called off for the day.
What followed in many instances I’m sure was a hot breakfast, and a hastily arranged plan to get to the hottest (or in this case coolest) spot in town – the toboggan hill.
Dozens of excited children and their parents took to the slopes surrounding Sportsplex, and sped down them in all manner of slippery surfaced conveyances.
Jumps were constructed to get air off of, risky moves were pulled mid-slope, yells of excitement were heard, fun was had.
