Campbell River’s Carihi Secondary School in the snow, Mon., Dec. 6. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

All Campbell River school district schools are closed today, Monday, Dec. 6 due to weather, SD72 posted on their Facebook page.

District programs, evening events or facility rentals are also cancelled.

If you are a group that had reserved the use of one of SD72 facilities, you’re asked to contact the school board office receptionist to reschedule or receive a refund.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverSD72