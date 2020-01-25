Dia Cammack, 4, was pretty excited to find out her picture was in the newspaper after the recent snowstorm got her outside to go sledding in her driveway. Photo by Shannon Briggs

Happy to be in the newspaper

Four year-old Dia Cammack had no idea that playing in the snow would land her in the newspaper

Apparently some people still light up when they see themselves in the local newspaper.

When Campbell River and area got covered in snow on Jan. 16, four year-old Dia Cammack got bundled up and headed out to her front yard in Sayward to play.

Her mom snapped a photo of some of the fun being had, and when the Mirror put a call out for people to send in photos of what they were getting themselves up to in the snow, she sent it in.

We printed a few of them in the following edition, and when her dad got home with the paper, Dia was thrilled to see herself in its pages, and her mom was ready again with her phone at the ready to catch her reaction.

That smile is something else.

Thanks for sending this one in, too, mom.

