PHOTO/ VIDEO: Campbell River storm watching

Waves crash against the sea shore in Campbell River on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River MirrorWaves crash against the sea shore in Campbell River on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
A large uprooted tree, which has graced the shores of Campbell River all year, gets pummelled by waves on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River MirrorA large uprooted tree, which has graced the shores of Campbell River all year, gets pummelled by waves on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River’s Big Rock has seen its share of gnarly storms. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River MirrorCampbell River’s Big Rock has seen its share of gnarly storms. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Barrel roll waves meet the Campbell River shore on a windy Monday morning. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River MirrorBarrel roll waves meet the Campbell River shore on a windy Monday morning. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
The power of the waves along the Campbell River shore was something to behold on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River MirrorThe power of the waves along the Campbell River shore was something to behold on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Barrel waves tossed around 20-foot long logs like they were twigs on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River MirrorBarrel waves tossed around 20-foot long logs like they were twigs on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror

The coastal storms can be a huge inconvenience for many who are stuck in the middle of them.

Power outages are common, ferry cancellations are a sure thing, and slippery roads can make driving a terror.

That being said, bearing witness to the majestic power of the sea in the midst of a powerful storm is something special to behold.

READ MORE: Weather warning in effect for parts of East Vancouver Island

READ MORE: Ferries cancelled between Campbell River/ Quadra and Quadra/ Cortes

Massive logs get tossed around like they are twigs, the roar of the waves is deafening, and the wind against one’s face is almost too much to bear.

Yet cars line the parking lots along the Campbell River shore, while locals and visitors alike gather to feel the earth’s intense energy.


Campbell RiverSevere weatherStorm

