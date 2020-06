Campbell River’s graduating high school class celebrated the end of one chapter and the beginning of another through various community celebrations on June 20.

One of the events, the Car Cruise, featured vehicles driving on a pre-determined route as a faster, longer parade. Cars were decorated to the nines with balloons, streamers and signs.

Check out a few photos from the action above.

RELATED: Carihi, Timberline schools hold grad ceremonies like no other

RELATED: Watch the Carihi and Timberline grad ceremony livestreams here on Saturday, June 20

Campbell RiverCampbell River School District 72Photo Galleries