Grads and their families will celebrate this weekend with a graduation ceremony livestream preceded by a Car Parade that will follow a route around town. The Car Parade starts at 11 a.m. and participants can join in anywhere along the route. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Watch the Carihi and Timberline grad ceremony livestreams here on Saturday, June 20

We also have links to other grad events in the story

It’s graduation day for Campbell River’s Class of 2020 on Saturday (June 20)!

And although there won’t be the traditional open graduation ceremony at Rod Brind’Amour Arena for Carihi and Timberline grads, there will still be a grad for the students themselves who will get to walk up and receive their hard-earned diplomas. The community can still watch and cheer – albeit from home – by watching the livestream of the two graduation ceremonies on YouTube. Which we have linked to below.

The Grad Ceremonies will have the grads come to the school Saturday, June 20, at their designated time between 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., to be celebrated on the stage and receive their Grad Package, drive-thru style.

Both schools are creating a pre-recorded video for this year’s Graduation Ceremony. The recording will have all the typical components of a Graduation Ceremony: Speeches, Valedictorian, and a few special surprises.

The staff of the Campbell River Mirror wish to extend their congratulations to this year’s graduates. And we invite you to watch the livestreaming ceremonies right here beginning at noon for both the Timberline Secondary Commencement Ceremony and the Carihi Secondary Commencement Ceremony.

Watch this space for the Carihi livestream:

Watch this space for the Timberline livestream:

OTHER GRAD ACTIVITIES:

Grad 2020 Photo Hunt to hit Instagram

Cheer on Campbell River’s 2020 grads as they parade by

Campbell RiverCoronavirusGraduation 2020

Grad 2020 Photo Hunt to hit Instagram

